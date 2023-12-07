DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairfield man has been indicted on charges related to a romance scam.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Benjamin Adu Acheampong, 37, of Fairfield has been indicted by a grand jury.

Acheampong is accused of crimes related to romance-fraud conspiracy and making false statements on an application for COVID-relief.

From 2019 to 2021, Acheampong allegedly conspired with other individuals to create profiles to contact people for the reason of an alleged relationship. A release details that the conspirators asked for money for various reasons, including medical or a plane ticket to come to the U.S.

The release says $1 million was allegedly laundered in scam proceeds by Acheampong.

The Fairfield man is being charged with the following:

2 counts of international money laundering

2 counts of concealment money laundering

1 count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud

1 count of wire fraud

1 count of making false statements to an agent of the United States