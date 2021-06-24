Butler County man dead after fire Wednesday night

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a fire in Hanover Township in Butler County Wednesday night.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said on June 23, 2021, shortly after 9 pm, Deputies and Fire/EMS from Hanover, Reily, Ross and Milford Townships were called to the 1400 Block of Millville Oxford Road for a fire.

Witnesses said the house was fully engulfed and two people were inside. Jones said the first Deputy was on the scene in four minutes and found a woman on the front porch who said a man was still inside. Jones said the location and intensity of the fire prevented entry into the home. When fire crews went into the home, a man in his 60’s was found dead on the floor.

Officials from the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Butler County Coroner’s Office, and Butler County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Section all responded to the scene. At this time, the cause and origin of the fire have not been determined but are under investigation. The victim of the fire has not been identified.

The Sheriff said more information would be available from once the investigation is complete.