BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trenton man was arrested with several possession charges on Wednesday.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a 27-year-old man was arrested on a Felony 1 charge of Possession of Drugs after several traffic stops and search warrants were conducted. Seven firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine, LSD and a large amount of cash were confiscated from him.

Four other individuals were interviewed for their involvement in the incident, according to the BCSO. The outcome of their interviews will be presented to Grand Jury for consideration of further charges.

“In practically every case where we deal with drugs there’s also a firearms charge as well, it typically goes hand in hand. Working with other agencies is essential to our efforts in keeping all our communities safe in Butler County,” states Sheriff Jones.