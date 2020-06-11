Butler County health officials investigating potential COVID-19 exposure on bus

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials in Butler County are investigating potential COVID-19 exposure on several City of Middletown Transit (MTS) and Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) buses.

Butler County General Health District officials believe the risk of developing an infection is low, but out of an abundance of caution, those who were on MTS and BCRTA Blue Line and Green Line in Middletown during the hours of 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., from May 27 through June 5, are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after your last ride on these routes during the dates listed.

The symptoms to monitor are as follows:

Fever Temperature higher than 100.4° even if you don’t feel feverish If you feel feverish with a temperature higher than your normal

Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or new difficulty breathing

New fatigue

New muscle or body aches

New headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

New congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

New diarrhea

If you develop any of these symptoms, call your health care provider and ask about getting tested.