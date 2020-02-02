Butler County Health officials await results of coronavirus test

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Health District and Miami University’s Institutional Response Team continue to await the results of two samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control.

The samples were sent after two Miami students returning from China showed possible coronavirus symptoms. Officials added that no additional suspected coronavirus cases have emerged from Butler County or the state of Ohio.

The Institutional Response Team says that as soon as they get back the test results, they will relay the information to the public via a joint statement with the Ohio Department of Health.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for the U.S. With the announcement, the CDC is also releasing guidelines for anyone travelling from China to the U.S.