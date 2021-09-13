Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

Deputy Craig Mills

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies from COVID-19.

Deputy Craig Mills died from complications due to COVID-19, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Mills was hired by the sheriff’s office in December 2000 and retired in June 2019. He returned part-time in September 2019.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced Mills’ death on Twitter Monday, saying he was an outstanding athlete.

“It’s with great sadness to announce the passing of Deputy Craig Mills from complications of COVID. Craig was an outstanding athlete. He played Triple A baseball and he was an amazing fisherman winning many tournaments. Great deputy, we are all deeply saddened. Prayers to his family,” said Jones.

