Live Now
Montgomery County to announce 5-year strategic plan Tuesday

Butler Co. Sheriff to Trump: “Time to rethink the role of the FBI”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Butler County Sheriff_271420

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced Tuesday that he has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, saying he has concerns regarding the “biasness, missteps, and questionable behavior by members of the FBI.”

Sheriff Jones also calls for FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down, saying the Wray “admits that he “deeply regrets” FISA court errors in the Trump-Russia probe. “

“Let me remind you, we are not talking about any old investigation into criminal wrongdoing,” the letter continues. “This is spying on American citizens, specifically, a campaign manager of a candidate for presidency of the United States of America.”

Read the full letter below:

FBI Recommendation-President Trump by WDTN on Scribd

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS