Butler Co. Sheriff to Trump: “Time to rethink the role of the FBI”

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced Tuesday that he has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, saying he has concerns regarding the “biasness, missteps, and questionable behavior by members of the FBI.”
Sheriff Jones also calls for FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down, saying the Wray “admits that he “deeply regrets” FISA court errors in the Trump-Russia probe. “
“Let me remind you, we are not talking about any old investigation into criminal wrongdoing,” the letter continues. “This is spying on American citizens, specifically, a campaign manager of a candidate for presidency of the United States of America.”
Read the full letter below:
FBI Recommendation-President Trump by WDTN on Scribd
