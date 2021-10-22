BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a homicide in Hanover Township.

The murder happened Thursday night in Hanover Township. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones took to Facebook Friday telling the community his office is looking for 30-year-old Justi Nix for questioning about the incident.

Butler County dispatchers received 911 calls saying there was an altercation between Nix and Ricky Wagers. Wagers, 39, was stabbed in the upper chest and was taken by a friend to Fort Hamilton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered the weapon used in the incident. Justin Nix, who Jones called a person of interest in the case, is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jones stressed that Nix is only wanted for questioning in the investigation. Jones also said Nix has an outstanding felony drug warrant.

Jones asked anyone who may know anything about the case, or where Nix can be found, to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 785-1209.

More information about this homicide is expected Friday afternoon. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.