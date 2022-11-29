Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents around Wright Patterson Air Force Base may see an increase in aircraft this week, authorities say.

According to WPAFB, several aircraft from Mississippi may seek shelter at Wright Patterson Air Force base ahead of inclement weather in the southern states, a release said on Tuesday.

Several T-1 aircraft from the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi may arrive at the base as early as Tuesday, November 29, however, arrival dates may change depending on the direction and movement of Mississippi’s weather.

These aircraft are medium-range, twin-engine jet trainers used to train select student pilots, the release said.

If the planes are evacuated to WPAFB, residents around the base may see a high volume of aircraft in the skies. These planes may also be used for pilot mission and readiness training on the base.