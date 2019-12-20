Busy holiday travel season kicks off this weekend across America

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions of Americans will be hitting the roads and floating in the skies this weekend before the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

With nearly 116 million people expected to travel, that means more clogged highways and very busy airports throughout the United States. Experts expect the Thursday and Friday after Christmas to be the busiest on the roads.

Experts also say they recommend planning your trip in advance, keeping in mind the times and places most likely to be delayed. AAA says a strong economy and gas prices are contributing factors to the increase in road and air traffic.

“With nearly 116 million people traveling between Christmas and New Year’s, that is a new record for us,” Jeanette Casselano of AAA says.

Meanwhile, at the airport, TSA says to expect long lines at the airport with 42 million Americans expected to fly during the holiday season. TSA says that number is up 3.9 percent from 2018 and that the increase in travelers could lead to a slower security process, so be prepared.

Many people are using this time to travel to visit family, or even burn unused vacation days to get away.

“More and more consumers are looking for experiences versus things and when it comes to travel and there are so many experiences out there,” Casselano said. “People are also heading to warmer weather: Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.”

