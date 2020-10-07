Busy first day of absentee, early voting in Montgomery County and state

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Absentee ballots went out in the mail Tuesday, by the afternoon, dozens of ballots were dropped off in this drop box at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The first day of absentee ballot drop off kept Board of Elections Chair and former mayor Rhine McLin on her toes.

She went car to car helping voters put their absentee ballots in the drop box.

“It’s been a steady flow of traffic,” McLin said.

With a wave, McLin made sure voters knew their ballots were safely deposited.

“I don’t think I’ve seen this type of excitement since the Obama days,” McLin said. “Where people are really serious about making sure their ballot is getting in that ballot box.”

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, 2,154,235 Ohioans have requested absentee ballots– a million more than the 2016 presidential election.

Montgomery County received 98,000 requests so far.

While some vote absentee, others are choosing early voting.

“Saw this on my way home, thought maybe get it done,” Kelly Frisbie said. “I’m confident in how I want to vote and just wanted to make sure it counted right now.”

“We didn’t want the big crowds that might be here election day,” Charles Taylor said. “We have early voted before and it’s a convenient way to get your vote in.”

More than that, they wanted to make sure their votes were in.

“I thought it was important to just go ahead and get my ballot cast and get my voice heard in this election,” Zachary Taylor said.

“If you don’t get out and vote, don’t cry, don’t say nothing, don’t whine,” Larry Garnes said. “We can make a difference if you get out and vote.”

McLin said on the first day of early voting in the 2016 general election, 869 ballots were cast in Montgomery County.

On the first day in 2020, around 2,000 ballots were cast.

The ballot drop box is open 24 hours a day leading up to Election Day. Anyone mailing their absentee ballot must have it postmarked by November 2nd.