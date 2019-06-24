Businessman charged with wire fraud in Dayton corruption case in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton businessman who was indicted in the corruption case of four Dayton city leaders will be in federal court Monday.

Brian Higgins, who is charged with wire fraud, is one of four prominent Dayton men accused in what the FBI is calling ‘a culture of corruption,’ although Higgins’ attorney says the charges he’s facing have nothing to do with the other three men accused.

Former city commissioner Joey Williams is accused of accpeting benefits in exchange for city contracts.

Dayton Minority Business Assistance Center Director Roshawn Winburn is indicted for wire fraud for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for certifications on business projects.

Former state representative and businessman Clayton Luckie is accused of misrepresenting a construction business.

Prosecutors say while investigating cases involving Williams, Winburn, and Luckie, they found Higgins improperly collected thousands of dollars in an insurance claim for water damage at his home.

Winburn and Luckie will appear in federal court in October. Williams’ trial was continued until Feb. 2020.