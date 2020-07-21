Businesses receive PPE kit donations from JobsOhio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Small businesses in the Miami Valley got a boost in safety measures Tuesday. JobsOhio donated tool kits that have PPE for employees.

Auto-Valve Inc. is one of the many businesses getting one of the tool kits this week. AVI’s general manager, Tim Claude, said they’ve already spent thousands of dollars on PPE so this donation will go a long way.

This week, over 15,000 kits are going to businesses in Ohio, 1,500 of them right here in our 12 county region that’s served by the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC). This donation is in partnership with JobsOhio and the DDC. The kits contain masks and hand sanitizer, and Claude said theirs will go directly to their 62 employees.

“We have had a challenge trying to find the PPE equipment,” said Claude. “With this, this allows us to continue being able to give this equipment to the floor. We’ve already spent over $4,000 on PPE to date.”

Claude said they were an essential business so they remained open during the stay-at-home order. They had no layoffs or furloughs, but did have to scale back hours for employees, he said about 15 hours for each.

“Our sales dropped 25% in the aerospace market and that directly impacted us the same way,” said Claude.

Claude said this donation will help them use money for items other than PPE as business slowly picks back up.

It’s the same message echoed by Eric Soller, owner of Old Scratch Pizza, who also received a kit Tuesday morning.

“Having the right kind of tools, both to protect our employees as well as our customers, is going to be critical in the success of fighting this pandemic and making it safe for us to be open and inviting our customers back into our establishments,” said Soller.

Statewide, JobsOhio is supplying 1,650,000 masks to businesses that have 100 or fewer employees.

JobsOhio President and Miami Valley resident, J.P. Nauseef said while the future is uncertain, they remain focused on Ohio’s economic recovery.

“From the federal level to the state level down to the local level, we’re all adapting and we’re working together to attempt to do whatever we can to soften the impact (of the pandemic) as much as possible,” said Nauseef.

The DDC said in a release, over 30 Local Economic Development Organizations are distributing the kits in their communities, and they are mostly going to manufacturers, service businesses, and restaurants.