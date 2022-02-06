DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– People across the Miami Valley did not miss their shot when it came to Hamilton. The last night of the hit Broadway musical at the Schuster Center brought one of the largest crowds to the city of Dayton. Ever since Hamilton arrived, local businesses say they experienced a major increase in sales.

“We’ve had some really good pops in the evening based on people trying to go to Hamilton, so the majority of our reservations today that we contacted yesterday were all for the show,” said Wheat Penny Executive Chef Liz Valenti.

Downtown’s Wheat Penny says they saw pre-pandemic sales during the time Hamilton came to Dayton. Employees at Uno Pizzeria and Grill say they’re normally closed on Sunday, but opened with limited hours just to serve people with Hamilton tickets.

“We are short staffed so this week we’re really only able to open 3-to-7 p.m. and that will get the show, matinee and reservations for the late show at like 5,” said Part-Owner Uni Pizzeria & Grill Joe Kiley.

Hamilton fans say even having to wear masks, they were thankful the show continued.

“This is my favorite musical and the cast that came here is unbelievable, “ said Resident Emily Pierce. “It’s so nice to experience the voices on stage, I teared up a couple times, it’s just so nice and refreshing.

After tonight, the crew is heading up to Grand Rapids, Michigan.