Businesses, customers hope new retail mandate increases mask wearing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The state’s newest modified mask mandate goes into effect Monday.

It will put stricter requirements on retail businesses.

Blind Bob’s assistant general manager and Oregon District Business Association secretary Andy Rowe said many of the retailers here in the Oregon District are already following many of the new guidelines.

“If half the businesses aren’t taking it seriously, that can have an impact for all the businesses,” Rowe said.

The new state guidelines will require anyone over the age of 10 to wear a mask in a retailer.

Retailers must post signs about the mask requirement, post the maximum capacity, and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Those who work at these stores say they hope the retailers not complying will get on board now that the mandate will be enforced.

The state has created a Retail Compliance Unit through the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation which will inspect and enforce the order.

“I think where it becomes difficult is with large chain retail situations,” Rowe said. “Some may not have someone at the door greeting people,” Rowe said. “It’s trying to change that behavior, but ultimately, it puts businesses in a really tight spot.”

Oregon District customer Samantha Augaitiselzy said she sees a mixture of people following the guidelines when she is out. She hopes enforcement of the mask mandate will encourage people to get on the same page.

“Coming together and saying this is what we need to do for the betterment of everybody, and people and humanity, then that’s what we need to be doing,” Augaitiselzy said.

If businesses are caught not following the order, they will first receive a warning. Any violation after, they would be shut down for up to 24 hours.

Businesses must also offer options for customers unable to wear a mask, such as curbside pickup or online ordering.

There are exemptions for anyone unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons.