Businesses, brides excited for reopening of reception halls

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– The state announced Thursday caterers and banquet centers can reopen following the guidelines set for restaurants. This announcement brings relief to businesses and people planning their special events.

Natalie Williams and her fiance Eric Brown had to postpone their May wedding to July after their venue had to close for the Stay At Home Order.

“We’ve just kind of been in the dark wondering if we’d get to have our wedding,” Williams said.

Thursday, the state provided answers couples have been waiting for.

Caterers and banquet centers can reopen on June 1st, which means wedding receptions can resume.

“We’re thrilled about the news and ready to move forward,” Williams said.

Not only is it good news for couples, those in the catering and event business are ready to get back to work.

One of those businesses is Kohler Catering in Kettering, which had to close in mid-March.

“Almost immediately people have been calling to reschedule events that they had booked in the spring or they want to have booked next year,” Kohler’s Catering vice president Craig Kohler said.

The new guidelines say banquet centers must follow guidelines set for restaurants, which includes 6 feet of distance between tables, and there’s a maximum capacity of 300 people.

Kohler said his venue can hold up to 500 people, but he may have to limit that to 200.

“What I’d like to do is have the health department come out, since we are a larger facility, and just go over the rules and guidelines to make sure we are doing it correctly,” Kohler said.

Kohler said he expects his business to come back slowly, as many have rescheduled their events for the fall or next year.

Guidelines also prohibit activities like dancing, but Williams said that’s just something she’ll work around for her wedding.

“I think we still will move forward, even if we can’t have dancing, but of course we’d like to see that change,” Williams said.