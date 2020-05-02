Business plans to open by appointment following governor’s announcement

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A business owner in Piqua is planning to reopen by appointment after Governor Mike DeWine announced ways retailers could do business ahead of May 12.

Starting Saturday Barclay’s in downtown Piqua will be allowing customers to start making appointments and offering curbside pickup.

“As you know, we’ve been hit pretty hard the last six weeks and we’re looking forward to getting some of the customers back into out businesses, all retailers, especially in downtown Piqua,” owner Bert Harrison said.

Governor DeWine made the announcement Friday after he said he received requests from retailers to open by appointment before May 12.

DeWine’s announcement also allows retailers to have curbside pickup if suited for the business.

Harrison said this announcement is a great push forward for all retailers, and he’s excited to open his business to some extent while still following the state’s guidelines.

“We’re going to have sanitizer at the door, we’re going to be cleaning, we’re going to have markers in our business for 6 feet distancing,” Harrison said.

Harrison said all employees will wear masks and the fire department came in to determine the maximum allowed capacity of the store.

He says now all that’s left is for his business to reopen.

“We’re prepared, because let’s be honest with you, the last few weeks, we’ve been cleaning,” Harrison said.

Harrison said his store has operated on a limited basis with online ordering, virtual shopping via Facetime and curbside pickup for emergencies.