Business owners speak ahead of Gov. DeWine’s statewide address

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health reports 5,874 new cases in the past 24 hours, which is lower than Tuesday’s record high of nearly 6,500 cases. The state is averaging nearly 3,800 new cases per day over the past three weeks.

Ahead of Governor DeWine’s statewide address, local business owners shared their thoughts.

“We’re pretty confident these spikes aren’t coming from the restaurant industry naturally they’re coming from somewhere else. So we’re hoping this doesn’t affect our industry,” Steve Tieber, the owner of Dublin Pub.

“I don’t think he’s going to make a shutdown and obviously we don’t want our businesses to be shut down again but the last time we weren’t completely shut down we were serving drinks to go for us. Our main business is selling beans and it’s gone quite well because so many people were at home so I mean it’s not going to stop us if there is a shutdown,” said Audria Maki, owner of Reza’s Coffee Shop.

Some business owners said they’ve been taking all the right precautions to prevent spread among their customers and staff.

“In the restaurant industry, there’s been little to no contact tracing being attributed to restaurants. We’ve been in direct contact with the Ohio restaurant association. The local restaurant association here,” Tieber said.

Others said they’re ready for a shutdown if another one is necessary to help slow the spread.

“We’re just trying to take advantage of online sales, so if we do have to close down for whatever reason we’ll be ready we’ve already done this, we’re prepared,” said Chelsea Johnson, manager at Luna gifts and botanicals.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS