Business owners speak ahead of Gov. DeWine’s statewide address

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health reports 5,874 new cases in the past 24 hours, which is lower than Tuesday’s record high of nearly 6,500 cases. The state is averaging nearly 3,800 new cases per day over the past three weeks.

Ahead of Governor DeWine’s statewide address, local business owners shared their thoughts.

“We’re pretty confident these spikes aren’t coming from the restaurant industry naturally they’re coming from somewhere else. So we’re hoping this doesn’t affect our industry,” Steve Tieber, the owner of Dublin Pub.

“I don’t think he’s going to make a shutdown and obviously we don’t want our businesses to be shut down again but the last time we weren’t completely shut down we were serving drinks to go for us. Our main business is selling beans and it’s gone quite well because so many people were at home so I mean it’s not going to stop us if there is a shutdown,” said Audria Maki, owner of Reza’s Coffee Shop.

Some business owners said they’ve been taking all the right precautions to prevent spread among their customers and staff.

“In the restaurant industry, there’s been little to no contact tracing being attributed to restaurants. We’ve been in direct contact with the Ohio restaurant association. The local restaurant association here,” Tieber said.

Others said they’re ready for a shutdown if another one is necessary to help slow the spread.

“We’re just trying to take advantage of online sales, so if we do have to close down for whatever reason we’ll be ready we’ve already done this, we’re prepared,” said Chelsea Johnson, manager at Luna gifts and botanicals.