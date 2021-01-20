Business owners ‘optimistic’ about additional COVID-19 relief as Biden takes office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the Biden administration takes office, some local business owners say they’re feeling more optimistic they may receive additional COVID-19 aid.

President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to provide additional relief during the pandemic. It includes $15 billion in grants for small businesses.

The proposal also features a $15 federal minimum wage. It’s not clear if parts or all of the package could make it through Congress.

At Entrepreneurs Marketplace in Dayton, Kamala Harris t-shirts are now for sale.

“I couldn’t wait to wear it,” said store owner Tae Winston. “I had it out on my bed, and I knew today that I was going to put it on because I’m proud. This is history right here.”

Winston, who opened her doors last year, told 2 NEWS she believes additional federal COVID-19 relief would be a big help. So far, her business has not received any pandemic-related assistance, she said.

“I had to shorten my staff and shut down for a while, so I’m a person that still had to struggle with bills and get everything right, and I wasn’t able to receive a dime because I was a new business,” she said.

Many business owners that have gotten help have said they’re still feeling squeezed. One of them is Shaun Wilson, who told 2 NEWS his Trotwood barbershop Deeez Cuttz received $10,000 in CARES Act funding.

Wilson said he wants to see the Biden administration get right to work on getting the pandemic under control.

“There’s just something in the air right now, Wilson said. “It just feels like the direction of the country is going to be better. I’m just optimistic about it.”