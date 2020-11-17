Business owners concerned about DeWine’s upcoming announcement on ‘slowdown’

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As Governor Mike DeWine prepares to announce a “slowdown” plan to lessen the spread of the coronavirus, some business owners say they’re concerned about the potential for new restrictions.

At a news conference near Ohio’s southern state line Monday, Gov. DeWine said he is not looking to shut down any businesses but said Ohioans need to “pull back” on interactions with others outside their household.

Last week, DeWine announced he is considering new restrictions for bars, restaurants and gyms if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Some business owners told 2 NEWS they’ve already seen fewer customers due to the recent surge in cases.

“There’s not a whole lot more restricting that can be done with the 10:00 [last call] mandate, social distancing and so forth,” said Dan Apolito, owner of Archer’s Tavern. “Things are pretty tough right now.”

Business at Archer’s Tavern has dropped 15 percent within the past week, primarily with fewer customers dining in, Apolito said. But if indoor dining is banned completely, he added, it would be a much bigger hit to restaurants and their workers.

“We’re trying to decide if we’re even going to remain open for carryout only,” Apolito said. “It’s a lot more costly than most people realize.”

Gym owners say they’re also worried about the possibility of new restrictions.

Holly Surface told 2 NEWS she opened her gym Workout Anytime in Kettering two months before the state closed its doors.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I will admit it. Just opening a business and then having the door shut in your face, it’s devastating.”

So far this month, 35 people have canceled memberships with the gym, Surface said.

Surface said she is not opposed to new rules from the Ohio Department of Health – as long as she can keep her gym open.

“If we could change things up a little rather than just shutting down,” she said. “If we can schedule a limited number of people per hour, we are more than willing to do that.”

Gov. DeWine is expected to announce his “slowdown” plan at his news conference Tuesday.