Business closed after forklift causes damage in Huber Heights

6-12 Forklift damages business

A forklift damaged a business in Huber Heights Friday. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A forklift damaged a business in Huber Heights Friday.

Huber Heights Fire officials told 2 NEWS a forklift struck a support beam at a business in the 6100 block of Executive Boulevard Friday. The incident caused some minor structural damage.

No injuries were reported. The business, Certified Flooring Distributors, will be closed until repairs are made.

