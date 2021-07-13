1 dead after crashing into business, causing fire

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after crashing into a Clay Township business and causing it to catch fire.

The crash happened early Tuesday at Howell’s Body & Frame Service on National Road in Clay Twp. It was reported at 1:32 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS a pick-up truck went off the side of the road and crashed into the business. Crews said surveillance video didn’t show the initial crash but said it did cause a big explosion in the building.

The business suffered heavy damage and is partially collapsed. The business owner said it is their main office but nobody was inside at the time of the crash.

Crews on the scene said they are still unsure what caused the crash and are investigating. The person has not been identified.

