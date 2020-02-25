Business association launches as North Main Street revitalization efforts continue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city officials are moving forward with their plan to revitalize the North Main Street corridor, hosting a meeting this week to update community members on their progress.

People who work in the area recently relaunched a business association, which has not been active in the neighborhood for roughly 20 years, according to Timothy Vanderhorst, the owner of Main Hardware.

More than three decades after his family opened the store, Vanderhorst acknowledges the neighborhood has changed.

“It’s gone downhill gradually,” Vanderhorst said. “I’ve seen a lot of people move out.”

Recently, Vanderhorst joined the new Dayton North Main Business Association, which was founded by Mike Mitchell.

Mitchell, who lives in the neighborhood and does freelance writing from his home, told 2 NEWS the organization’s goal is to bring more business and residents to the area.

“I’ve found a good place to live, but there’s no place to go out to eat,” Mitchell said. “There’s no place to really do anything here. I have to drive somewhere else to get anything done.”

Mitchell told 2 NEWS he is optimistic about the city’s North Main Street corridor plan.

Improving safety in the area has been a key pillar of the plan, which was adopted in 2018, according to Susan Vincent, a planner for the city.

At a meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening, officials plan to discuss results of a recent traffic study and police efforts to reduce crime, including their newly-installed ShotSpotter technology, Vincent said.

Officials will also collect public input on how to use new community development block grant funding set aside by the city, she added.

“We’ve had great success in our downtown strategy, and we’re trying to carry that throughout our neighborhood corridors,” Vincent said.

“The plan is there,” Vanderhorst said. “It just needs the volunteers. It just needs the commitment from citizens and business owners to help.”

If you’re interested in joining the business association or giving input on the North Main Street corridor plan, the meeting is set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Haines Children’s Center on North Main Street, according to city officials.