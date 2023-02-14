DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Flower shops in the Miami Valley, such as The Flowerman, are loving the business that Valentine’s Day is bringing them.

Valentine’s Day spending in the U.S. is expected to reach nearly 26 billion dollars this year, making it one of the highest spending years on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

The top gift shoppers plan to give their Valentine is candy, followed by greeting cards and, of course, flowers.

“Valentine’s Day is our busiest day of the year,” Jane Smith, owner of The Flowerman, said. “So, for us income-wise, it’s very important. We just enjoy it. We love the customers coming in, and it’s just fun.”

The Flowerman maintains a rich history in the Miami Valley. “The Flowerman name goes back to the days when we sold gladiolus down at the farmer’s market,” Smith explained.

“My husband Steve, The Flowerman, would get up on top of the truck and hop flowers all day long, and people would call him The Flowerman. That’s what brings us here today.”

It’s not too late to make an order, either. Smith said the shop keeps an abundance of flowers on hand, and they are going to keep selling until the shop closes at 7 p.m.

The Flowerman is located at 70A Westpark Road in Centerville.