DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A bus stop is destroyed after a vehicle crashed in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a single-vehicle crash took place a bit after midnight.

A gray Chevrolet reportedly crashed through a bus stop sign destroying it. No one was injured in the crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Fairview Avenue.

AES Ohio was called to the scene to assess damage to a utility pole.