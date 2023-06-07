DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new free bus service is in the works, aiming to help people cross what has been described as a dangerous intersection at U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue in Dayton.

The $174,000 project would provide a safe way of traveling to the West Branch Library.

Concerns about the crosswalk have been brought up by city officials and neighbors before. The city applied for federal funding, looking to build a bridge for people to cross over the intersection.

The new bus service could start running by the end of the summer.

The project is set to be discussed at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.