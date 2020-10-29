Bus driver takes time to read to Clearcreek Elementary Students

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro Schools bus driver is using her extra time to engage students before they start their day.

Karen Borgemenke usually arrives first at Clearcreek Elementary with her students in the morning. The school district said she has been using that extra time to read to the kindergarten and first grade students on the bus before they start school.

“The students all seem to really enjoy it,” said Borgemenke. “It’s a great use of time, and I like the idea of getting to know my students more, and for my students to know their bus driver more.”

Borgemenke visits the school’s library every week to select books that interest the students. She engages the student during the readings by asking them questions about the particular book.

“As a former teacher and now a parent, it means so much that [Borgemenke] used that down time to show the kids literature, as well as to give their day a positive start,” said a parent of a student.