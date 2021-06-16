Bus driver shortage: RTA to temporarily eliminate routes beginning Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – RTA bus routes will be temporarily eliminated on Sunday, June 20 due to a bus driver shortage.

According to a release from the Greater Dayton RTA, Route 3, Route 5, Route 23, Route 24, Route X5, Route X1A and Route X1B will not be available beginning on Sunday. The RTA said the change is also due to decreased customer demand due to COVID-19.

The temporary eliminations will impact riders in Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Miami Township, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, Moraine, Trotwood, Clayton, Englewood, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Additionally, the following temporary service adjustments will take place:

Route 11, Route 34 – All bus route service will run every 90 minutes.

Route 14 – All bus route service will run every 80 minutes.

Route 43 – Saturday morning trips eliminated.

Route 16 – Trip time 1 minute from Northbound Wright Stop Plaza to Riverside & Helena at 5 a.m – 6:16 p.m.

For more information visit www.iriderta.org/ServiceChanges