Bus driver shortage reported across Miami Valley

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Several Miami Valley school districts are dealing with busing issues.

Many school officials said they’re dealing with a lack drivers for a variety of reasons, including illness and other employment opportunities.

“This busing crisis has been coming upon us now for a few years. In addition to attracting drivers obviously the global economy has impacted us as well,” said Scott Inskeep, the superintendent of Kettering City Schools.

During an interview with 2 NEWS on Monday, Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools said, “We’re short with some drivers today. Some drivers are ill or because we have vacancies with our drivers. We’re losing quite a bit of our drivers to Amazon actually.”

As a result, districts are doubling up on routes or contracting out with private companies to get substitute bus drivers.

“It’s hard to have a good stable of bus drivers in general and now specifically with covid and people either getting ill or being quarantined that places a particular thin hardship when you have already a thin staff,” said Chris Piper, superintendent of Troy City Schools.

With several out because of COVID, Troy City Schools went 100 percent remote for the first time on Tuesday.

“On a daily basis all of our people are busy driving so recently, and just in the past few days we’ve had some covid issues that has caused 8 of our drivers to be out possibly 9,” Piper said.

Kettering is looking to find 16 substitute drivers and to fill six open bus route positions. DPS has 136 routes and 125 drivers. They are looking to hire 15 drivers to be at full capacity. Troy City Schools is fully staffed with 31 drivers, but they’re looking to hire more substitutes.