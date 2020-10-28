1 injured in school bus crash in Washington Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured when a school bus and a car were involved in a crash in Washington Township Wednesday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Paragon Road and Normandy Ridge Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 2 NEWS crew on the scene said the school bus is operated by the Centerville School District. The car sustained moderate damage and the school bus appears to have little or no damage.

Centerville Schools told 2 NEWS the bus had 12 students and the driver on board and was taking the children to Incarnation Catholic School. The driver and the students were not injured in the crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS one of the vehicles suffered moderate damage but it was not clear which vehicle was damaged. Emergency medics were called to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.