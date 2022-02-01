BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A certain type of cigar is on fire after the Bengals big win over the Chiefs.

The Wharf on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek is seeing a demand for the same type of cigar Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen smoking after Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

“Pretty unique smoke. Not a lot of people were going for it beforehand, but now quite a bit of demand for it,” said Ryan Bohl, one of the managers at The Wharf. “It’s La Flor Dominicana. And it must’ve been something that he picked. Knew it was going to be a delicious cigar, going to provide a nice smoke and complexity to it, and that’s what he went with the celebrate.”

Burrow’s celebratory cigar has been drawing in customers. The smoke shop was stocked with about ten boxes of Burrow’s choice of cigars but sold out pretty quickly.

“It’s a nice, natural smooth, medium-body Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper. Nice nutty creamy notes going on throughout,” describes Bohl. “It’s about a two-hour cigar. So, it’s a decent amount of time.”

The Wharf carries other varieties and time-lengths of cigars for customers coming in and looking to savor Cincinnati’s spot in the Super Bowl.

“If you don’t want to do a natural cigar, and you want something flavored with bourbon or vanilla, you can go that route as well. We got a few – a couple ash trays left of Bengals-related items. And we got plenty of cigars, cutters, lighters, all the accessories you can possibly need,” said Bohl.

The Wharf says they have about 20-30 more boxes of Burrow’s cigars on order, and they should be back in stock this week.