Burglary suspect shot and killed in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a burglary in Harrison Township that left one dead Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Susannah Ave. after receiving reports of a burglary in progress. When crews arrived, they found the suspect forced their way in through the back door of the home after breaking several windows.

The suspect was shot and died on the scene. No further information on the suspect has been given at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.