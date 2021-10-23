DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Rumble bull riding competition is happening at the Nutter Center on Saturday, October 1.

Guests can purchase tickets at $15 each to see the competition live at 6:45 pm at the Nutter Center.

The Professional Bull Riders group includes over 700 bull riders competing in over 200 events in multiple tours including the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and the Unleash the Beast Tour, the release said.

Saturday’s winners will gain points for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship and the PBR World Championship.

The 2021 Dayton Rumble will feature riders from around the globe fighting for thousands of dollars in prize money and points towards the championships, the release said.

The 40-man roster of the toughest athletes on Earth will each attempt one bull in Round 1, with the Top 10 scores returning for the championship round. The release said the top aggregate scorer will be crowned the event champion.

The 2021 PWVT season will culminate at the 2021 PWVT Finals in Las Vegas, where the 2021 PWVT champion will don the cherished gold buckle and receive an automatic bid to the 2021 PBR World Finals. According to the release, former PWVT champions include some of the top riders today, such as Chase Outlaw (2016), Jose Vitor Leme (2019) and most recently Mason Taylor (2020).

