Cell phone store struck during crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say a building was hit during a crash in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that two cars were involved in a crash around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Clover Street and Wayne Avenue.

We’re told that a Cricket cell phone store was struck during the accident.

Authorities could not immediately say if anyone was injured or if the building suffered serious damage. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

