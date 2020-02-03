Building damaged in Troy tornado still facing months of repairs

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some downtown Troy businesses are still in the midst of repairs after last month’s tornado, including a building owned by the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, and people living there have been displaced by the damage.

The executive director of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Barbara Holman, said there is no cost estimate yet, but repairs are underway at the building located at 121 Northeast Public Square.

Holman said she expects it will still be six to nine months before it is habitable again.

“We are actually working with a contractor and adjuster right now and our hopes are that we’re going to get the building restored to its full use like we had it before,” said Holman.

The seven people living there are still displaced as the roof was completely removed.

Holman said they were in the shelter’s permanent supportive housing which helps those who have disabilities or the hardest time breaking out of homelessness.

“We have relocated them,” said Holman. “Some of them came back to the shelter, some of them are staying with family and friends short-term, but all of them are being offered case management services to help them get into a new place they can afford.”

After the EF0 tornado in January, the shelter initially needed men’s clothing, but they say the community has been very generous.

Now they’re asking for items that are an ongoing need and will help those displaced.

“The things that we are looking for and needing are personal hygiene items, toiletries, small household appliances , cleaning supplies, things of that nature,” said Danielle Sweitzer, the Shelter’s supervisor.

“Anything they had as far as kitchen appliances, plates, silverware, anything like that, we’re starting from scratch for those individuals,” added Holman.

One other request they had is that on weekdays, they ask that people don’t park in the northeast corner of the roundabout so their construction vehicles can maneuver.