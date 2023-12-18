DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the buildings damaged in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes was torn down Monday.

The building located at 5020 North Main St. in Harrison Township was formerly an antique store, Ron Hilen’s Antique & Classic.

The building was built in 1962 and was 18,000 square feet. Currently, there are no plans for development of the site.

An Ohio Department of Development grant is paying to tear this building down. Bladecutters, Inc. is handled the demolition, which was expected to be complete in just a single day.