Build a bear for a child at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The community will have the opportunity to build a bear for a child who has to spend the holidays at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

On Dec. 23, an event at Build-a-Bear in Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek will bring the community together to build a bear for a child who will spend the holidays at the hospital. This is the 12th year for the event, which has delivered more than 1,500 bears to Dayton Children’s in the past 10 years.

Anyone interested in building a bear, they must RSVP by Dec. 20th by clicking here and filling out the form. Bears cost anywhere from $12 to $35.

The event will take place from 8 am to 11 am on Dec. 23.

