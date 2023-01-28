DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blues performer Buddy Guy has announced he will perform in the Dayton area!

Blues musician Buddy Guy will be on his farewell tour and will make a stop in Huber Heights. Guy is scheduled to be performing at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $24 and increase to $93.50 before fees, according to Ticketmaster.

The Rose says Guy has created seven albums that received the number one spot on Billboard. He will likely perform some of his favorite songs, including “Follow the Money”, “Gunsmoke Blues” and “We Go Back”.

On June 25, Ticketmaster says the performance is supposed to be happening rain or shine.