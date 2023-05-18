DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County deputies will be enforcing proper seatbelt use during a Click It or Ticket initiative at the end of May.

According to a release, 50 percent of the victims killed by collisions in 2021 were not wearing a seat belt at the time. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that seat belts have been shown to reduce the risk of fatal injury to front-seat passengers by 45 percent.

The risk of moderate to critical injury by 50 percent.

From Monday, May 22 through Sunday, June 4, the sheriff’s office will dedicate additional deputies to enforcing seat belt use throughout Montgomery County.

During the campaign, deputies will issue citations for failure to wear seatbelts and failure to restrain children with appropriate devices for their age and weight.