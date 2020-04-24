Closings
Buckeye Vodka partners with other Dayton companies to produce hand sanitizer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Buckeye Vodka is teaming up with two Dayton based companies to give back to frontline workers.

The Ohio-made premium vodka company partnered with MiracleCorp and Dayton Freight are working to make up to $50,000 of hand sanitizer to donate. Donations will be given to hospitals, food banks, and first responders across the state, including Cleveland Clinic and Homefull.

Buckeye Vodka and MiracleCorp, a Premium Pet Product manufacturer, will make the hand sanitizer in accordance with the specifications of the W.HO. and F.D.A . Dayton Freight will then transport the product.

