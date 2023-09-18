Where can I park for Buckeye Blast at Day Air Ballpark?

Free street parking will be available, on a first come, first serve basis around the stadium. For $10, you can park in one of the four lots marked in red in the map below.

How much are tickets to Buckeye Blast?

Tickets were free to WDTN’s Buckeye Blast, but you can no longer register for them.

Do I need my ticket to get in?

Yes. Even though tickets were free, everyone needs to have one to enter Day Air Ballpark to experience WDTN’s Buckeye Blast

Are there assigned seats to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game?

No. All open seat areas are General Admission (GA). You can sit anywhere in the available open sections.

Will there be things for my kids to do while at WDTN’s Buckeye Blast?

Yes! There will be a dedicated kids zone with inflatables, football games as well as OSU face tattoos and hairspray and so much more!

May I bring my own food and drinks?

No outside food or drinks will be permitted inside Day Air Ballpark. However, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

How can I get more raffle tickets for prizes?

Every event ticket will get one raffle ticket. However, get your tickets before September 10th and for every event ticket you’ll get 5 additional raffle tickets. You’ll also be able to help our WDTN & Dayton’s CW Coats For Kids campaign by purchasing additional raffle tickets, 1 ticket for $5 or 5 tickets for $20 (the price of a new kids coat)

Do I need to be present to win a raffle prize?

Yes! You must be present to win. If the winner of the ticket drawn doesn’t come forward in a timely manner, a new raffle ticket will be drawn.

Can I watch the game on the field?

Yes! There will be a designated area for attendees who want to watch the game from the field. However, no lawn chairs or strollers are allowed on the field.

What if it rains?

The event will take place, rain or shine.