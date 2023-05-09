MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Buck Creek Marina remains closed as agencies investigate the source of an unidentified substance.

According to Andy Chow, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the unidentified substance was found on the water’s surface Monday. Several agencies, including the Springfield Fire Division, Moorefield Township Fire Department and the Ohio EPA, are working together to identify and contain the substance.

Inflatable containment booms that float on the water’s surface have reportedly been deployed, limiting the spread of the unidentified substance to the marina.

No further information has been made available to the public at this time.