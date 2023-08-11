Three major gas/convenience store chains are making major moves into the Miami Valley, with Sheetz, Wawa and now Buc-ee’s all at various points along the development timeline. Here’s a quick look where they stand.

Sheetz

Barring something catastrophic happening, Sheetz is the only one of the three that will absolutely, positively be opening in the Dayton area as a store is currently under construction in Huber Heights. (Another location is also being built in Springfield.)

Where: 7582 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

7582 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights Opening: Soon. (Facebook ads soliciting job seekers say less than a month.)

Wawa

A Huber Heights location at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road was approved by the city’s planning commission in July. Meanwhile, the future of a proposed Fairborn location across the street from the high school is much murkier. The Fairborn planning commission recommended against it in July, and further city discussion is set for later this month.

Where: Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Where: 600 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road (maybe?), Fairborn

Buc-ee’s

While it may not be the largest chain of these three — both Wawa (1,000+) and Sheetz (nearly 700) dwarf Buc-ee’s 46 — the announcement that it would be coming to Huber Heights is still reverberating. Representatives from the company will be attending a planning commission meeting next week.

Where: US 235 and I-70, Huber Heights.

US 235 and I-70, Huber Heights. Opening: 2024?