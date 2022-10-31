Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as a simple brush fire spread to a nearby building in Tipp City, causing thousands of dollars of damage to a local business.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, crews from Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services responded to what was reported to be a field fire just before 4 p.m.. According to the caller, a neighbor was burning debris and trash outside when the fire spread to a building on the JL Wood Products property. The caller said he thought the fire was out, but that the building would need to be examined.

When crews arrived, they saw thick brown smoke pushing through the eaves of the building. Further examination showed that the fire had caught the right rear corner of the building, leaving approximately 20 percent of the inside in flames.

Unfortunately, there were no fire hydrants within 1,000 feet of the fire, so crews had to shuttle water in on tankers. The fire was brought under control by 5:09 p.m., TCFES said, just over an hour after crews arrived. Crews remained on the scene until 6:30 for salvage and overhaul.

TCFES said the fire was accidental in nature, but the building took $35,000 in damage, and $15,000 of the contents were destroyed.

The Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services were assisted by West Milton, Bethel, Vandalia, and Casstown personnel as well as deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s office.