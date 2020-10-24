Brr! Nearly 30 degrees colder today!

It’s an eye opening morning outside today. Significantly colder temperatures have invaded the Miami Valley. After having highs around 80 for the past 2 days, today we will barely rise into the low 50s. Normal high temperature is 61 degrees.
TODAY: Becoming partly sunny and cold. High 51
TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and chilly. Low 38
SUNDAY: Thickening clouds. Still quite cool. High 54
High temperatures for the next several days remain in the 50s. Rain chances return for Monday and part of Tuesday.
