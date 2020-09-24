Brown St. businesses hope to attract students now that in-person classes are back at UD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Back Home Tavern is one of the newest bars on Brown Street. Employees there say they’re happy to have students, their main customers, back on campus.

“As COVID hit, we tried to stay open for carryout and we were pretty successful at that,” said Monica Baker who has been working at the tavern since March. “Around that time we launched our brunch.”

Milano’s, a restaurant also on Brown Street, has also started serving brunch in order to make up for the lost revenue from the 10 pm alcohol curfew.

“Here on Brown Street late night business is a big deal but we’ve adapted, we open for brunch now,” explained Larry Adkisson, manager at Milano’s.

Milano’s had a carry-out model and system long before the pandemic, which helped them with business when other restaurants were shut down. But if University of Dayton sports don’t return later in the school year, business will become more difficult for the restaurant.

“A lot of it is going to depend on if they actually let fans into UD Arena,” said Adkisson. “As long as we have basketball of some sort, I think we’ll be okay.”

Both businesses say they’re hoping to remain flexible to continue serving students as the school year continues.

“It’s kind of like the NCAA tournament; you have to survive into the next month and the next thing, if you can adapt you can stay in business,” said Adkisson.