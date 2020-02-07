Brothers recognized by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for ‘making the community safer’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two kids in Dayton were caught in the act by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s detective for trying to make the world a safer place.

The post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook quickly went viral, showing two brothers, 7-year-old J’Mar Blanton and 10-year-old Quron Blanton, shoveling their streets and sidewalks in their neighborhood.

“We were trying to make the community even better,” said Quron. “Since peoples cars were slipping and stuff, I got this idea to clean up the whole world,” added J’Mar. “So nobody won’t get injured or nothing,” said J’Mar.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Detective Bryan Statzer said he was in the neighborhood following up on a criminal case when he saw them cleaning the entire neighborhood.

“J’mar, the little guy, he stood out in the middle of the street and stopped me and said ‘hey don’t come any further down this street,’ and he pointed to the street where he was pushing the snow back and forth,” said Statzer.

When 2 NEWS was there, neighbors walked by and confirmed the two boys had been out there shoveling all morning.

“We just wanted to help out the community because of all their jobs, because I know y’all have hard jobs, even my mom’s got a hard job. So we just wanted to make sure everyone can get home and to work safely,” said J’Mar.

Statzer said he was so impressed to see the two working so hard on their day off from school looking out for others.

“It’s great to see kids with a moral compass at this young age and obviously it’s a positive reflection on the parenting here as well too,” said Statzer.

So he said it was only right to bring them some tasty treats, as seen in the Facebook post, he went out and bought them some breakfast to recognize their hard work.

“Everybody that pushes snow on a cold winter morning needs some hot chocolate and donuts,” said Statzer.

J’mar and Quron said they weren’t expecting anything in return, but they definitely didn’t mind.

They also said while this was their first time shoveling the entire neighborhood, it won’t be their last.

“Yeah, this is our new mission now,” said Quron.