DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of brothers personify the true spirit of the season, collecting donations to give back to kids in foster care.

“Growing up in care, you didn’t get a lot of gifts, and so it taught us to be more of like a giver,” says Kurt Holden.

The Holden brothers, who grew up in foster care, founded the local nonprofit Fostering Ohio to help others like them. For about the last decade they’ve collected donations at Christmastime to make sure children in foster care have something under the tree.

“This is our way to feel good during the season to know that we’re making a difference,” says Kurt.

This year, they’re giving back to more than 50 kids and families through Montgomery County Children Services.

“Every year we get lists where kids write down small items that they want; maybe their expectations are kind of low. So, we always tell kids that give us a list like that, dig deeper, ‘What do you really want? What’s something you always wanted? What’s something that you never thought you would get?'” says Kyle Holden.

The Holdens are working to fulfill kids’ wishes this season, while also filling their own hearts.

“When these kids have a big smile on their face and they get that big gift they’ve always wanted, that to me is the greatest gift,” smiles Kyle.

They’re taking donations up until Christmas, but they also take donations through the year.

If you would like to give to Fostering Ohio, click here. You can also donate through their Facebook page by clicking here.