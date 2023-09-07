DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The brother of a Montgomery County Jail inmate that was killed in 2022 while working on I-75 has filed a lawsuit.

Authorities say Timothy Tufano was part of a work crew cleaning up garbage on the side of I-75 in October 2022. A box truck hit the transportation vehicle, which had brought the jail inmates to the clean-up location. While several inmates and a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy were hurt, Tufano was killed in the crash.

Andrew Tufano, Timothy’s brother, filed a lawsuit with several defendants being named. Included in the defendants is the driver of the box truck, numerous law enforcement officers, Montgomery County Commissioners and a variety of businesses.

The lawsuit has several claims, like wrongful death and negligence. It asks for a jury trial and punitive damages.