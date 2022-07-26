CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Family and friends of the man removed from the mobile home where a Clark County sheriff’s deputy was killed are sharing new details into what may have led to the deadly shooting.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified 27-year-old Cole White from South Charleston as one of the people removed from the mobile home that burned down.

2 NEWS spoke with James Myers, who identified himself as White’s brother, on Sunday. 2 NEWS chose not to publish this interview until White’s identity was confirmed.

“The world only knows him in the last 4 hours, and this was not that man,” Myers said.

Myers said White was struggling with mental health issues, especially in the weeks leading up to the incident.

He said he was outside the mobile home just hours before the incident happened, attempting to make contact with White.

“He started to become a little more disconnected, it was progressive,” Myers said. “We’ve been here day in and day out. I’ve been up here for a week straight just trying to communicate.”

2 NEWS also spoke with a neighbor who chose to remain anonymous. The neighbor said they knew White since he was a child.

“He was a part of the family, basically, and then just like in a short period of time, he just kind of withdrew,” the neighbor said. “It was just all tragic.”

Both Myers and White’s neighbor said police were called to the mobile home multiple times for wellness checks in recent weeks, but White never answered and police couldn’t take further action.

“At the time, I guess there wasn’t enough grounds to progress in the way we would have liked for his help,” Myers said.

White’s neighbor said what happened Sunday was not the White he knew for years, and he said he believes the incident might not have happened if White had access to the mental health services he needed.

“The attitude towards mental health in this country in the way we handle mental health patients needs to change like it needs to change or this kind of stuff is never going to stop,” White’s neighbor said.